Crimes reported for May 24, 2023
ANTELOPE ACRES
ASSAULT: 47800 block 90th Street West
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 38500 block 154th Street East
HOMICIDE: 170th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44100 block 63rd Street West
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 46400 block 140th Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K-4
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 38900 block Fruitridge Court
ROBBERY: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
