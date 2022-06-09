Crime map, June 9, 2022

Crimes reported for May 24, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: 200 block Juniper Ridge Lane

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45600 block Genoa Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street

BURGLARY: 2300 block East Kildare Street

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 44900 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 45500 block Third Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block Quartzite Street

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue S-4

ASSAULT: 36800 block Burroughs Way

ASSAULT: 37300 block 60th Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 45th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 500 block Knollview Court

HOMICIDE: 36800 block James Place

ROBBERY: 5100 block East Avenue S

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block East Avenue R-3

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 41400 block Ventana Drive

