Crimes reported for May 24, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 200 block Juniper Ridge Lane
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45600 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Kildare Street
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44900 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 45500 block Third Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block Quartzite Street
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue S-4
ASSAULT: 36800 block Burroughs Way
ASSAULT: 37300 block 60th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 500 block Knollview Court
HOMICIDE: 36800 block James Place
ROBBERY: 5100 block East Avenue S
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block East Avenue R-3
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 41400 block Ventana Drive
