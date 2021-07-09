Crimes reported for June 23, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1400 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 300 block West Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 3600 block Koufax Drive
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 51st Street West and Avenue K
BURGLARY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Avenue J-2
THEFT: 140th Street East and Avenue H
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45500 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-4
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-1
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block Chatham Drive
THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East
