Crimes reported for May 24, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Mesa Drive
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 200 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 3300 block Denise Court
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-13
BURGLARY: 42500 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 44400 block 12th Street West
ROBBERY: Avenue I and Fern Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
THEFT: 300 block East Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Caboose Drive
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 130th Street East and Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2900 block Place East and Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 37200 block Bedford Court
ASSAULT: 37500 block Rose Street
ASSAULT: 5300 block Russ Place
THEFT: 3700 block Accorde Avenue
THEFT: 40300 block Ronar Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
