AV Crime Map, June 9, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for May 24, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block Mesa Drive

ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 200 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 3300 block Denise Court

ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-13

BURGLARY: 42500 block Sixth Street East

BURGLARY: 44400 block 12th Street West

ROBBERY: Avenue I and Fern Avenue

THEFT: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive

THEFT: 300 block East Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Caboose Drive

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 130th Street East and Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2900 block Place East and Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 37200 block Bedford Court

ASSAULT: 37500 block Rose Street

ASSAULT: 5300 block Russ Place

THEFT: 3700 block Accorde Avenue

THEFT: 40300 block Ronar Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

