Crimes reported for May 23, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 31700 block Second Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: Challenger Way and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 400 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 44000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block 23rd Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: West Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Gardenia Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block Rudall Avenue
ROBBERY: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive
THEFT: 36600 block Pine Valley Court
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 33900 block 121st Street East
