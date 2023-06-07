Crimes reported for May 22, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue K-2
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 44700 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44900 block Rock Island Drive
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Date Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2400 block Windwood Drive
ASSAULT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive
ASSAULT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road
ASSAULT: 37700 block 49th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Glenraven Avenue
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 5200 block Entrar Drive
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38400 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 76th Street West and Avenue M-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Lago Lindo Road
