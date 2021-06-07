Crimes reported for May 22, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40200 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue I
ROBBERY: 42800 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-6
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10000 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 36900 block Cadmia Court
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block Barrel Springs Road
THEFT: 37100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 37900 block Debra Ann Place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.