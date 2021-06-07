Crime map, June 7, 2021

Crimes reported for May 22, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40200 block 174th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 43500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue I

ROBBERY: 42800 block 30th Street West

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-6

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10000 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-5

ASSAULT: 36900 block Cadmia Court

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block Barrel Springs Road

THEFT: 37100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 37900 block Debra Ann Place

