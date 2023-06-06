Crimes reported for May 20-21, 2023
ACTON
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 7:28 am
ASSAULT: 500 block West Carson Mesa Road
ANTELOPE ACRES
THEFT: 47800 block 80th Street West
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 178th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43500 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block East Pondera Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue J-2
BURGLARY: 42900 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 44300 block 17th Street East
ROBBERY: 15th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Division Street and East Avenue E
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8
THEFT: 28000 block West Avenue C-6
THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue K-12
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Beech Avenue and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block Cheetah Way
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: Elmira Street and Sorrell Avenue
BURGLARY: 37500 block Oxford Drive
BURGLARY: 39400 block Chantilly Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39700 block Country Club Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue N-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Del Mar Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Lilacview Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Ninth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue Q-6
