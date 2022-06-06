Crime map, June 6, 2022

Crimes reported for May 21, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 41100 block 177th Street East

THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Genoa Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 2000 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 45000 block Trevor Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block Polo Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block Pickford Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 46600 block 60th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue A

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 7400 block East Avenue T

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 39100 block Third Street East

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue Q-6

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.