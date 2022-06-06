Crimes reported for May 21, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41100 block 177th Street East
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 45000 block Trevor Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block Polo Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block Pickford Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 46600 block 60th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue A
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 7400 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 39100 block Third Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue Q-6
