Crime map, June 6, 2021

Crimes reported for May 21, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block Pinecone Court

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Sierra Highway

HOMICIDE: 700 block West Jackman Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 43600 block 15th Street West

THEFT: Avenue J and Fern Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Timothy Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3600 block Saturn Avenue

ASSAULT: 37000 block Keith Court

ASSAULT: 4200 block Sage Court

