Crimes reported for May 21, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Pinecone Court
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Sierra Highway
HOMICIDE: 700 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 43600 block 15th Street West
THEFT: Avenue J and Fern Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Timothy Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3600 block Saturn Avenue
ASSAULT: 37000 block Keith Court
ASSAULT: 4200 block Sage Court
