Crimes reported for May 20, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 205th Street East and Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 40500 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-9
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43300 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue K-2
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue J-4
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 44500 block Avenida del Sol
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9100 block East Avenue S-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37800 block Cluny Avenue
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 3700 block Hollowglen Drive
BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 40900 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 3100 block Mariposa Avenue
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.