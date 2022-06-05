Crime map, June 5, 2022

Crimes reported for May 20, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 205th Street East and Avenue H-10

ASSAULT: 40500 block 174th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-9

ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43300 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue K-2

ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street

BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue J-4

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K

ROBBERY: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 44500 block Avenida del Sol

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 9100 block East Avenue S-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37800 block Cluny Avenue

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 3700 block Hollowglen Drive

BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 40900 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 3100 block Mariposa Avenue

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

