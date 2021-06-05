Crimes reported for May 20, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 162nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 43500 block Carol Drive
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 42600 block Eighth Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue East and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 82nd Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2700 block Juniper Drive
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 40300 block Alabar Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 50th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
