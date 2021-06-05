Crime map, June 5, 2021

Crimes reported for May 20, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40300 block 162nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-9

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 43500 block Carol Drive

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue H-8

BURGLARY: 42600 block Eighth Street West

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 200 block Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 25th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue East and Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 82nd Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 2700 block Juniper Drive

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 40300 block Alabar Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 50th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

