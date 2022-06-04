Crime map, June 4, 2022

Crimes reported for May 19, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Crown Valley Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 41300 block 151st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue J-14

ASSAULT: 44200 block Amethyst Street

ASSAULT: 44400 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 44500 block 12th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster

ASSAULT: 7100 block Lyric Avenue

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue D

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Peaceful Way

THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue B

THEFT: 42700 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 43100 block 22nd Street West

THEFT: 44000 block 27th Street West

THEFT: 44400 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 13000 block East Avenue R-8

LLANO

THEFT: 33900 block 223rd Street East

NEENACH

THEFT: 235th Street West and Lancaster Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block Upper Court

ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37500 block Penara Street

ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 38000 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block Glenraven Avenue

ROBBERY: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 2200 block Lyon Avenue

THEFT: 36700 block Spanish Broom Drive

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT: 5300 block Essex Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Fairfield Avenue

