Crimes reported for May 19, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41300 block 151st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 44200 block Amethyst Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 44500 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster
ASSAULT: 7100 block Lyric Avenue
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue D
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Peaceful Way
THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue B
THEFT: 42700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 43100 block 22nd Street West
THEFT: 44000 block 27th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 13000 block East Avenue R-8
LLANO
THEFT: 33900 block 223rd Street East
NEENACH
THEFT: 235th Street West and Lancaster Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block Upper Court
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37500 block Penara Street
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 38000 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block Glenraven Avenue
ROBBERY: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 2200 block Lyon Avenue
THEFT: 36700 block Spanish Broom Drive
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 5300 block Essex Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Fairfield Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.