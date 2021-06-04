Crimes reported for May 19, 2021
LAKE HUGHES
THEFT: 42600 block Cabin Drive
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block 260th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 44400 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: Challenger Way and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44300 block Rucker Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 36600 block Arbolada Lane
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Place East
THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 38100 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Second Street East
