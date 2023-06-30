Crimes reported for June 14, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 4000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44800 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue G-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 37500 block Morning Circle
ASSAULT: 37600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Annette Avenue
BURGLARY: 37700 block Mentor Court
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-3
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37300 block Cedrela Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38800 block Second Street East
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5200 block West Avenue L-10
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
SUN VILLAGE
VEHICLE THEFT: 9100 block East Avenue Q-10
