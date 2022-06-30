Crimes reported for June 14, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 43600 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Spahn Lane
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: Eighth Street East and Avenue K-4
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Corkwood Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block Boxthorn Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: Avenue R and Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: Third Street East and East Avenue Q-7
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O
