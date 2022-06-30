Crime map, June 30, 2022

Crimes reported for June 14, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: 43600 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Spahn Lane

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: Eighth Street East and Avenue K-4

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Corkwood Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38100 block Boxthorn Street

ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: Avenue R and Lemsford Avenue

ASSAULT: Third Street East and East Avenue Q-7

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.