Crimes reported for June 14, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3600 block Clayvale Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue H-10
BURGLARY: 45300 block Saigon Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 44300 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Drivers Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Twinberry Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue P-8
ASSAULT: 2600 block Fairfield Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Puerta Avenue
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2600 block Fairfield Avenue
THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
