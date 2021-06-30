AV CrimeMap, June 30, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department 

Crimes reported for June 14, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3600 block Clayvale Street

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue

BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue H-10

BURGLARY: 45300 block Saigon Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 13th Street West

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 44300 block Elm Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-11

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Drivers Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Twinberry Lane

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue P-8

ASSAULT: 2600 block Fairfield Avenue

ASSAULT: 38700 block Puerta Avenue

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 2600 block Fairfield Avenue

THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.