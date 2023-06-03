Crimes reported for May 18-19, 2023
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 43700 block Mountain View Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40100 block 171st Street East
ASSAULT: 41100 block 174th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 173rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue K-2
ASSAULT: 70th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
BURGLARY: 43000 block 33rd Street East
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ROBBERY: 3200 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 43900 block Delgado Court
ROBBERY: 44000 block Division Street
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 4200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 21st Street East and Jackman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Rainer Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
BURGLARY: 9300 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2500 block Bottle Tree Drive
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue Q-2
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 38800 block Barrington Street
ASSAULT: 38900 block Juniper Tree Road
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 39300 block Stonegate Street
ROBBERY: 1300 block Springline Drive
ROBBERY: 41900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 12th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block 31st Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 33800 block 121st Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42400 block Waterford Way
BURGLARY: 6500 block West Avenue L-15
