Crime map, June 3, 2022

Crimes reported for May 18, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: Gillespi Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ROBBERY: 170th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 41400 block Yancey Lane

ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way

ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 45300 block Mays Court

THEFT: 46100 block 22nd Street West

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 107th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3500 block Saturn Avenue

ASSAULT: 37500 block Robina Lane

ASSAULT: 3900 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S

BURGLARY: 3800 block Hollowglen Drive

ROBBERY: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 3200 block Quarry Drive

THEFT: 41100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Peridot Lane

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.