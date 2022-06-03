Crimes reported for May 18, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: Gillespi Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ROBBERY: 170th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 41400 block Yancey Lane
ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 45300 block Mays Court
THEFT: 46100 block 22nd Street West
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 107th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3500 block Saturn Avenue
ASSAULT: 37500 block Robina Lane
ASSAULT: 3900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 3800 block Hollowglen Drive
ROBBERY: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3200 block Quarry Drive
THEFT: 41100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Peridot Lane
