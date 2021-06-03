Crime map, June 3, 2021

Crimes reported for May 18, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 2200 block Greentree Street

ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44200 block Raysack Avenue

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 800 block Jason Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 20th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 4900 block Golden Eagle Avenue

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 22nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

