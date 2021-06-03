Crimes reported for May 18, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 2200 block Greentree Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block Raysack Avenue
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 800 block Jason Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 20th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4900 block Golden Eagle Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 22nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
