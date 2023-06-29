Crimes reported for June 13, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 2300 block Soledad Canyon Road
BURGLARY: 3600 block Smith Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 33th Street East and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43400 block Sixth Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 45600 block 30th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue H-12
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue J-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37900 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 40th Street East and East Avenue S-8
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue M-4
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 36900 block 45th Street East
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37800 block Sulphur Springs Road
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 5300 block East Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 5600 block East Avenue R-12
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: Longview Road and Pearblossom Highway
