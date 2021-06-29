Crime map, June 29, 2021

Crimes reported for June 13, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 40200 block 170th Street East

ASSAULT: 178th Street East and Coolwater Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-6

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1

BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37100 block Daisy Street

ASSAULT: 5300 block Blue Sage Drive

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.