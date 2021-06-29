Crimes reported for June 13, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 40200 block 170th Street East
ASSAULT: 178th Street East and Coolwater Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-6
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37100 block Daisy Street
ASSAULT: 5300 block Blue Sage Drive
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
