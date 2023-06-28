Crimes reported for June 12, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3600 block Balmont Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45500 block Andale Avenue
ROBBERY: 19500 block East Avenue G
ROBBERY: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
THEFT: 3000 block San Miguel Drive
THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Fourth Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 39900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 37700 block Dixie Drive
ASSAULT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
BURGLARY: 2900 block Avenue R-12
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 36500 block Buckboard Court
THEFT: 36700 block James Place
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 26th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 43rd Street East
