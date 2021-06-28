Crime map, June 28, 2021

Crimes reported for June 12, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 33300 block Santiago Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle

ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Norberry Street

ASSAULT: 43700 block Rialto Drive

ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East

ROBBERY: 42nd Street West and Avenue L-8

ROBBERY: 5200 block East Avenue M-2

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Seventh Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8500 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 37600 block Teal Street

ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 6100 block Diamond Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue P-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Sandstone Court

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42300 block 47th Street West

