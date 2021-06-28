Crimes reported for June 12, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33300 block Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Norberry Street
ASSAULT: 43700 block Rialto Drive
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ROBBERY: 42nd Street West and Avenue L-8
ROBBERY: 5200 block East Avenue M-2
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8500 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 37600 block Teal Street
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 6100 block Diamond Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue P-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Sandstone Court
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42300 block 47th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.