Crimes reported for June 10-11, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 6600 block Valley Sage Road
LAKE HUGHES
BURGLARY: 16000 block Portal Ridge Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 38900 block 163rd Street East
ASSAULT: 43400 block 145th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue K-14
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45300 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block Cobb Road
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 44700 block Lowtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 45100 block Loma Vista Drive
BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue H
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 50100 block 40th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue L-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 6300 block West Avenue J-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-3
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37900 block Hastings Street
ASSAULT: 38000 block Rudall Avenue
ASSAULT: 38100 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 40900 block Granite Street
ASSAULT: Rancho Vista Boulevard and Town Center Drive
BURGLARY: 1600 block Kings Road
BURGLARY: 39300 block Third Street East
ROBBERY: 700 block East Avenue Q
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block Coventry Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 12th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block East Avenue Q-10
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 5200 block West Avenue L-6
BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14
