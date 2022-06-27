Crimes reported for June 11, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Motor Lane
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43200 block Carpenter Drive
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block Pinon Springs Drive
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 500 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: Sixth Street East and Nugent Street
THEFT: 44900 block Shad Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 36900 block Desert Willow Drive
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ASSAULT: 38800 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 4800 block East Avenue R-12
BURGLARY: 300 block Rainbow Terrace
BURGLARY: 37200 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block Panther Drive
ROBBERY: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Sunrise Terrace
