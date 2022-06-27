Crime map, June 27, 2022

Crimes reported for June 11, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block Motor Lane

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43200 block Carpenter Drive

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44600 block Pinon Springs Drive

ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue I

ROBBERY: 500 block East Avenue K

ROBBERY: Sixth Street East and Nugent Street

THEFT: 44900 block Shad Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 36900 block Desert Willow Drive

ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

ASSAULT: 38800 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 4800 block East Avenue R-12

BURGLARY: 300 block Rainbow Terrace

BURGLARY: 37200 block 47th Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block Panther Drive

ROBBERY: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Sunrise Terrace

