Crimes reported for June 11, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 35th Street West and Avenue L
BURGLARY: 42000 block Eighth Street West
ROBBERY: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44400 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37800 block 26th Street East
ASSAULT: 37th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 38600 block Jacklin Avenue
BURGLARY: 2100 block Millcreek Way
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
