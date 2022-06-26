Crime map, June 26, 2022

Crimes reported for June 10, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40600 block 171st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Samra Avenue

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K

BURGLARY: 3300 block Kipper Court

BURGLARY: 6700 block East Avenue H

ROBBERY: 12th Street East and Avenue H-8

ROBBERY: 300 block Nicobar Street

ROBBERY: 44500 block 12th Street West

ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block West Avenue L-12

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-11

VEHICLE THEFT: 28th Street East and Avenue H-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Sixth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37800 block 90th Street East

THEFT: 9700 block East Avenue W-2

THEFT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37100 block Dawson Drive

ASSAULT: 37600 block Bluette Lane

ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 5700 block Opal Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Antelope Valley Freeway and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 5600 block Lyric Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

