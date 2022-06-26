Crimes reported for June 10, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40600 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Samra Avenue
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 3300 block Kipper Court
BURGLARY: 6700 block East Avenue H
ROBBERY: 12th Street East and Avenue H-8
ROBBERY: 300 block Nicobar Street
ROBBERY: 44500 block 12th Street West
ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block West Avenue L-12
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 28th Street East and Avenue H-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37800 block 90th Street East
THEFT: 9700 block East Avenue W-2
THEFT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37100 block Dawson Drive
ASSAULT: 37600 block Bluette Lane
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 5700 block Opal Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Antelope Valley Freeway and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5600 block Lyric Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
