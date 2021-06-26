Crime map, June 26, 2021

Crimes reported for June 10, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 35600 block Big Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43600 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 45200 block Sancroft Avenue

ASSAULT: 45700 block Knightsbridge Street

ROBBERY: Avenue K and Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Ivesbrook Street

THEFT: 20th Street West and Westwood Court

THEFT: 600 block East Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 27th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-8 and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block Apricot Drive

ASSAULT: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive

BURGLARY: 36500 block Sinaloa Street

ROBBERY: Avenue R-4 and Boxthorn Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 6100 block East Avenue T

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block Sunstream Avenue

