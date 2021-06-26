Crimes reported for June 10, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 35600 block Big Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43600 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 45200 block Sancroft Avenue
ASSAULT: 45700 block Knightsbridge Street
ROBBERY: Avenue K and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Ivesbrook Street
THEFT: 20th Street West and Westwood Court
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 27th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-8 and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block Apricot Drive
ASSAULT: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive
BURGLARY: 36500 block Sinaloa Street
ROBBERY: Avenue R-4 and Boxthorn Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 6100 block East Avenue T
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block Sunstream Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.