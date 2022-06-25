Crimes reported for June 9, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39100 block 165th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: Avenue D and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 240th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue H
ASSAULT: 44100 block Canyon Way
ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: Fern Avenue and Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue H-7
ROBBERY: 43400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 43900 block 58th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7600 block Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 175th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2600 block Nandina Drive
ASSAULT: 3200 block Rolling Ridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 37500 block Robin Lane
BURGLARY: 1500 block High Point Drive
BURGLARY: 38500 block Desertview Drive
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
