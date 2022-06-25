Crime map, June 25, 2022

Crimes reported for June 9, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39100 block 165th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: Avenue D and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 240th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue H

ASSAULT: 44100 block Canyon Way

ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street West

ASSAULT: 44700 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 45200 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: Fern Avenue and Kettering Street

BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue H-7

ROBBERY: 43400 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Carolside Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 43900 block 58th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Avenue I

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7600 block Pearblossom Highway

ASSAULT: 175th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2600 block Nandina Drive

ASSAULT: 3200 block Rolling Ridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 37500 block Robin Lane

BURGLARY: 1500 block High Point Drive

BURGLARY: 38500 block Desertview Drive

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

