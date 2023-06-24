Crimes reported for June 8-9, 2023
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Escondido Canyon Road
THEFT: 3700 block Syracuse Avenue
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 176th Street East
BURGLARY: 16800 block East Avenue P
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 178th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue K-15
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44500 block Avenida Del Sol
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue H and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue H-6
BURGLARY: 43800 block Adler Avenue
BURGLARY: 45400 block Barrymore Avenue
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1200 block East Avenue J-5
ROBBERY: 43100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-5
THEFT: 44700 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 8300 block West Avenue E-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 9000 block West Avenue E
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37700 block Avenida De Diego
ASSAULT: 37800 block Robina Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block Ladelle Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Orchid View Place
ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 5000 block Knight Way
ASSAULT: East Avenue Q-4 and Landon Avenue
BURGLARY: 2200 block West Avenue O
ROBBERY: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Carson Mesa Road
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 4200 block Cocina Lane
THEFT: 4700 block Avenue Vista Verde
THEFT: West Avenue S and Gieger Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Halifax Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-12
