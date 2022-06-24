Crime map, June 24, 2022

Crimes reported for June 8, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block Landsford Street

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 18300 block West Avenue D

ROBBERY: Avenue J and Fig Avenue

THEFT: 43100 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 1700 block Plymouth Court

ASSAULT: 38500 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 39500 block Armfield Avenue

BURGLARY: 4100 block De Anza Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Old Harold Road

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Chaumont Court

PEARBLOSSOM

BURGLARY: 96th Street East and Fort Tejon Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.