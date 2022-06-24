Crimes reported for June 8, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Landsford Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 18300 block West Avenue D
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Fig Avenue
THEFT: 43100 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1700 block Plymouth Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 39500 block Armfield Avenue
BURGLARY: 4100 block De Anza Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Old Harold Road
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Chaumont Court
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 96th Street East and Fort Tejon Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.