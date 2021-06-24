Crime map, June 24, 2021

Crimes reported for June 8, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40100 block 166th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way

BURGLARY: 45400 block Letherwood Avenue

ROBBERY: West Avenue J and Trevor Avenue

THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue J-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 43rd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block West Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38500 block 12th Street East

BURGLARY: 5500 block East Avenue T-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Bottletree Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-6

