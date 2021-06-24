Crimes reported for June 8, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40100 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way
BURGLARY: 45400 block Letherwood Avenue
ROBBERY: West Avenue J and Trevor Avenue
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue J-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 43rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block West Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38500 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 5500 block East Avenue T-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Bottletree Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.