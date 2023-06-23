Crimes reported for June 7, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3000 block Holline Court
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue K
HOMICIDE: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Gadsden Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 106th Street East and Avenue T
NEENACH
BURGLARY: 23700 block Lancaster Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37400 block Sumac Avenue
ASSAULT: 38000 block 37th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Puerta Avenue
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block 32nd Street East
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42400 block 60th Street West
BURGLARY: 4800 block West Avenue M-8
THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14
THEFT: 6300 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 40700 block Godde Hill Road
