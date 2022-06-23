Crime map, June 23, 2022

Crimes reported for June 7, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 182nd Street East and Avenue P-8

LANCASTER

ARSON: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 1500 block Silvia Avenue

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue K-6

ASSAULT: 3600 block East Avenue H-13

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 43600 block 57th Street West

THEFT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 40300 block Homeridge Drive

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

