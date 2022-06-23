Crimes reported for June 7, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 182nd Street East and Avenue P-8
LANCASTER
ARSON: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1500 block Silvia Avenue
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 3600 block East Avenue H-13
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 43600 block 57th Street West
THEFT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 40300 block Homeridge Drive
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
