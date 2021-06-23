Crimes reported for June 7, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 2000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Jenner Street
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 40th Street West and Paddock Way
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-5
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Rawdon Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Jade Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37800 block Noble Court
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
RAPE: 35900 block Tierra Subida Avenue
RAPE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2700 block Buttercup Drive
THEFT: 36600 block Petra Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Orchidview Place
