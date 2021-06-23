AV Crime Map, June 23, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for June 7, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 2000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Jenner Street

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way

ROBBERY: 40th Street West and Paddock Way

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-5

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Rawdon Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Jade Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37800 block Noble Court

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

RAPE: 35900 block Tierra Subida Avenue

RAPE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2700 block Buttercup Drive

THEFT: 36600 block Petra Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Orchidview Place

