Crimes reported for June 6, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue P
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44500 block Lowtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 60th Street East and Avenue G-12
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue K-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Orchid Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Tranquility Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R-10
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Harlequin Way
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38300 block 40th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
