Crimes reported for June 6, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 41100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: Genoa Avenue and Newgrove Street
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue J-12
ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: Ovington Street and Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36900 block 94th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37400 block Conifer Drive
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue
BURGLARY: 37000 block Daisy Street
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
RAPE: 41000 block Mission Drive
ROBBERY: 3600 block Cosmos Court
THEFT: 36800 block Desert Willow Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Opal Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Barrel Springs Road
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block Firenze Street
