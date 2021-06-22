Crime map, June 22, 2021

Crimes reported for June 6, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 41100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: Genoa Avenue and Newgrove Street

BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue J-12

ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: Ovington Street and Trevor Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 36900 block 94th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37400 block Conifer Drive

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue

BURGLARY: 37000 block Daisy Street

BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

RAPE: 41000 block Mission Drive

ROBBERY: 3600 block Cosmos Court

THEFT: 36800 block Desert Willow Drive

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 40000 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Opal Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Barrel Springs Road

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block Firenze Street

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.