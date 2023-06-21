Crimes reported for June 5, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for June 5, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41000 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43900 block Sammy Drive
ASSAULT: 44200 block Begonia Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block Avenida Del Playa
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue J-10
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
BURGLARY: 42100 block 30th Street West
BURGLARY: 5800 block East Avenue E
RAPE: 44700 block Genoa Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Bloomingpark Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: East Avenue T and Fort Tejon Road
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 36th Street East and Avenue Q
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42100 block Madison Court
BURGLARY: 4800 block West Avenue M-4
THEFT: 42400 block Coronet Court
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.