Antelope Valley Crime Map, June 21, 2022

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for June 5, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 11300 block East Avenue E

THEFT: 40500 block Fieldspring Street

LANCASTER

ARSON: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2300 block Longhorn Street

ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-13

ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 43900 block Gingham Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 45300 block Lostwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: Avenue H-4 and Challenger Way

ASSAULT: Avenue K-8 and Division Street

BURGLARY: 44200 block Heaton Avenue

ROBBERY: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Lemonwood Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block East Avenue J-9

THEFT: 44500 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 900 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q-12

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-3

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 3500 block Columbia Avenue

ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 41100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 6600 block Alfalfa Road

BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West

RAPE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 500 block Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Third Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue M-10

BURGLARY: 42300 block 52nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Parkmont Drive

