Crimes reported for June 5, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 11300 block East Avenue E
THEFT: 40500 block Fieldspring Street
LANCASTER
ARSON: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2300 block Longhorn Street
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43900 block Gingham Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45300 block Lostwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Avenue H-4 and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Avenue K-8 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 44200 block Heaton Avenue
ROBBERY: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Lemonwood Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block East Avenue J-9
THEFT: 44500 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 900 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-3
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 3500 block Columbia Avenue
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 41100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 6600 block Alfalfa Road
BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West
RAPE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 500 block Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Third Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue M-10
BURGLARY: 42300 block 52nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Parkmont Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.