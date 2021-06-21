Crimes reported for June 5, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2600 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue K-8
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 32700 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5800 block East Avenue T-8
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
