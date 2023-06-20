Crimes reported for June 3-4, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 4000 block Derby Circle
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block 31st Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 900 block West Norberry Street
ASSAULT: Avenue C and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Spearman Avenue
HOMICIDE: 43400 block Seventh Street East
ROBBERY: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Mall Loop Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Halcom Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block Date Avenue
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36600 block 86th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block Giavon Street
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block Questa Court
ASSAULT: 5300 block Monaco Lane
ASSAULT: 5700 block Charlotte Place
BURGLARY: 41100 block 27th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38500 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block Knight Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block Technology Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 4000 block West Avenue L-6
