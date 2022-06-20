Crime map, June 20, 2022

Crimes reported for June 4, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3700 block Charter Glen Trail

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Ivesbrook Street

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 47200 block Division Street

ASSAULT: Avenue J-3 and Denmore Street

BURGLARY: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 44800 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 45300 block Trevor Avenue

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 44900 block 13th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Meadow View

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Fig Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45600 block Barham Avenue

LEONA VALLEY

BURGLARY: 8600 block Elizabeth Lake Road

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 165th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 37000 block Turner Drive

ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 3800 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 40200 block Preston Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Palm Vista Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 20th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.