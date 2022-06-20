Crimes reported for June 4, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3700 block Charter Glen Trail
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 47200 block Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J-3 and Denmore Street
BURGLARY: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44800 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 45300 block Trevor Avenue
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44900 block 13th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Meadow View
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Fig Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45600 block Barham Avenue
LEONA VALLEY
BURGLARY: 8600 block Elizabeth Lake Road
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 165th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 37000 block Turner Drive
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3800 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40200 block Preston Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Palm Vista Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 20th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
