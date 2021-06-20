Crime map, June 20, 2021

Crimes reported for June 4, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 3800 block Nolina Circle

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sancroft Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue L-2

BURGLARY: 3100 block West Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 43000 block Alexo Drive

BURGLARY: 44600 block Third Street East

ROBBERY: 17th Street East and Mayo Court

ROBBERY: 42200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 2000 block Jenner Street

THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East

THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-15

VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Eighth Street East and Avenue J-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37000 block Alder Street

ASSAULT: 37800 block Rudall Avenue

ASSAULT: 37800 block Village Lane

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 40200 block Reata Road

BURGLARY: 400 block Auto Center Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Palms Place

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.