Crimes reported for June 4, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 3800 block Nolina Circle
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sancroft Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue L-2
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 43000 block Alexo Drive
BURGLARY: 44600 block Third Street East
ROBBERY: 17th Street East and Mayo Court
ROBBERY: 42200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2000 block Jenner Street
THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Eighth Street East and Avenue J-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block Alder Street
ASSAULT: 37800 block Rudall Avenue
ASSAULT: 37800 block Village Lane
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 40200 block Reata Road
BURGLARY: 400 block Auto Center Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Palms Place
