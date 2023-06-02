Crimes reported for May 17, 2023
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: Robinson Road and Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42700 block 170th Street East
THEFT: 46600 block 198th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Dahlia Street
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block 27th Street East
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 45500 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 43100 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Landsford Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36900 block Fiddleneck Court
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 5500 block East Avenue R-11
BURGLARY: 3300 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 12th Street East
THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
SUN VILLAGE
VEHICLE THEFT: 240th Street East and Avenue R-8
