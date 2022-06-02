Crime map, June 2, 2022

Crimes reported for May 17, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45300 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 12th Street West and Avenue J-11

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 3500 block Emerald Lane

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Spearman

BURGLARY: 45500 block Genoa Avenue

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue I

ROBBERY: Third Street East and Avenue I

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 3000 block Peaceful Way

THEFT: 49000 block 70th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 36900 block 92nd Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue S and Halfmoon Drive

BURGLARY: 41400 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 55th Street East and Avenue R-12

ROBBERY: East Avenue R-2 and Silk Tree Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 11th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block 70th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ROBBERY: 61st Street West and Avenue L-4

