Crimes reported for May 17, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45300 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 12th Street West and Avenue J-11
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3500 block Emerald Lane
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Spearman
BURGLARY: 45500 block Genoa Avenue
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: Third Street East and Avenue I
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 3000 block Peaceful Way
THEFT: 49000 block 70th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 36900 block 92nd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Halfmoon Drive
BURGLARY: 41400 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 55th Street East and Avenue R-12
ROBBERY: East Avenue R-2 and Silk Tree Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block 70th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 61st Street West and Avenue L-4
