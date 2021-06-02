AV crime map, June 2, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for May 17, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 38200 block 200th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43600 block Eighth Street East

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Beech Avenue

RAPE: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I

LITTLEROCK

ROBBERY: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 41900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O

