Crimes reported for May 17, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 38200 block 200th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43600 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Beech Avenue
RAPE: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O
