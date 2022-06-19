Crimes reported for June 3, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Lake Los Angeles Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 42100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44200 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 600 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 82th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue E and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37200 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Bee Court
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42600 block West 55th Street West
ASSAULT: 4300 block Norval Avenue
