Crime map, June 19, 2022

Crimes reported for June 3, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Lake Los Angeles Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: 42100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44200 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Challenger Way

ROBBERY: 44500 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 600 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: Avenue J and Valley Central Way

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Foxton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 82th Street East and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue E and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37200 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Bee Court

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42600 block West 55th Street West

ASSAULT: 4300 block Norval Avenue

