Crime map, June 19, 2021

Crimes reported for June 3, 2021

GREEN VALLEY

ASSAULT: 39800 block Calle Corona

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block Genoa Avenue

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 44100 block Catsue Place

THEFT: 44100 block Halcom Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1300 block Wellington Drive

ASSAULT: 3500 block Saturn Avenue

BURGLARY: 5500 block Sandpiper Place

ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37600 block Cluny Avenue

THEFT: 37700 block San Ysidro Way

THEFT: 38000 block Rudall Avenue

THEFT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 11th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.