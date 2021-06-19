Crimes reported for June 3, 2021
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 39800 block Calle Corona
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Genoa Avenue
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44100 block Catsue Place
THEFT: 44100 block Halcom Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block Wellington Drive
ASSAULT: 3500 block Saturn Avenue
BURGLARY: 5500 block Sandpiper Place
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37600 block Cluny Avenue
THEFT: 37700 block San Ysidro Way
THEFT: 38000 block Rudall Avenue
THEFT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 11th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.