Crimes reported for June 2, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 31700 block Second Street
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Avenue O
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 168th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 43100 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue J-9
ROBBERY: 43300 block Cajun Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Tali Street
THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 37th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Seventh Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37200 block 100th Street East
THEFT: 8500 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block Lennox Court
ASSAULT: 37600 block Bluette Lane
BURGLARY: 37400 block 70th Street East
ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 37300 block Golden Circle
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 41100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East
