Crime map, June 18, 2022

Crimes reported for June 2, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: 31700 block Second Street

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Avenue O

VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 168th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue H

ASSAULT: 43100 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue J-9

ROBBERY: 43300 block Cajun Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Tali Street

THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 37th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Seventh Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37200 block 100th Street East

THEFT: 8500 block East Avenue T

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3300 block Lennox Court

ASSAULT: 37600 block Bluette Lane

BURGLARY: 37400 block 70th Street East

ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 37300 block Golden Circle

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 41100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East

